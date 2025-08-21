Redmi 15 5G have 7000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

Redmi, a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi, has officially introduced the new Redmi 15 5G smartphone in India. The model is aimed at users who value autonomy and stable performance within the budget segment.

The device has a 7000 mAh battery based on silicon-carbon technology, a display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with 5G support. The starting price will be about $ 180 for the 6/128 GB version, sales will begin on August 28.

The Redmi 15 5G smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch FHD + LCD screen with a sensor response rate of 288 Hz, brightness up to 850 nits and support for Wet Touch 2.0. The hardware platform is built on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 619 graphics, depending on the version, 6 or 8 GB of RAM is available with the ability to expand via virtual RAM by another 8 GB, as well as 128-256 GB of built-in U1 2 memory.

The 7000 mAh battery supports fast charging with a power of 33 W and reverse charging up to 18 W. The main camera includes a 50-megapixel sensor and an additional module, the front camera is 8 megapixels.

The smartphone runs on HyperOS 2 (Android 15) and will receive two years of system updates and four years of security updates.

Additionally, there is an IR port, a side fingerprint scanner, IP64 body protection and Dolby audio support. The dimensions of the device are 168.5 x 80.5 x 8.4 mm and weigh 217 g.