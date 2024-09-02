Realme Buds T01 TWS headphones with Bluetooth 5.4, IPX4 protection, Google Fast Pair function are valued at $1502.09.24
Realme has introduced new budget TWS headphones called Buds T01. This model is equipped with 13 mm drivers that provide quality sound and supports Bluetooth 5.4 with a low audio delay mode of up to 88 ms. The headphones are also equipped with AI ENC technology, which effectively suppresses extraneous noise during conversations, improving the quality of calls.
One of the useful features of the Realme Buds T01 is the support for Google Fast Pair, which allows you to quickly and easily connect the headphones to Android-based devices. Headphones are controlled through touch panels, which ensures ease of use.
Realme Buds T01 have an IPX4 degree of protection, which makes them resistant to drops of water and sweat, which is especially important for users who lead an active lifestyle. The autonomy of the novelty is up to 28 hours with the use of a charging case, and charging is carried out via the USB-C port.
The realme Buds T01 headphones are now available for purchase at a price of $15.
