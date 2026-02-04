Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones unveiled – IP69K protection, large batteries and 200 MP cameras  

Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones unveiled – IP69K protection, large batteries and 200 MP cameras04.02.26
Realme introduced the Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones. When creating them, engineers focused on design, autonomy and increased autonomy. At the same time, the new products still do not reach the level of the Realme P4 Power with its 10,001 mAh battery.
Realme 16 5G
Realme 16 5G received an Air Design body with a flat frame and rounded corners. The back panel with Aurora Wings coating shimmers from blue to purple, depending on the lighting. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2372×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 93%. The brightness is 1000 nits in standard mode, 1400 nits in high brightness mode and reaches a peak of 4200 nits. DT Star D+ glass is responsible for protection.
The rumors were confirmed: the new product received a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor paired with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone supports memory cards.
The camera block on the rear panel includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main module and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The module has a built-in selfie mirror, and the LED flash is placed behind its contour. The 50-megapixel front camera has a viewing angle of 86 degrees. LumaColor processing and the AI Edit Genie tool are available for shooting for quick editing of photos in the gallery.
The main feature of the Realme 16 5G is a 7000 mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging and wired reverse charging. Realme used the Aircraft Structure layout and high-density graphite battery to place such a battery in a thin body. The dimensions of the smartphone are 158.30×75.13×8.10 mm, weight – 183 g. The body is protected from water and dust according to IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K standards, including protection against high-pressure water jets. The device runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.
Realme 16 Pro 5G
The Realme 16 Pro 5G is aimed at users who value high performance and advanced shooting capabilities. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772×1272 pixels, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a density of 450 ppi. The peak local brightness reaches 6500 nits, the standard is 600 nits, and in HBM mode – 1400 nits. The screen is protected by AGC DT Star D+ glass.
The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chip. It is equipped with 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is no microSD slot. The battery is the same – 7000 mAh, but supports faster charging with a power of 80 W. Wired reverse charging is also present.
The main 200 MP camera has received optical image stabilization. It is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera is 50 MP. The smartphone records video in 4K at 30 frames per second, supports slow motion, HDR, time-lapse and professional modes.
Like the younger model, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is certified according to IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K standards and supports Ultra Volume mode with a volume boost of up to 300%. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC and USB Type-C with digital and analog audio. The dimensions of the device are 162.6 x 77.6 x 7.75 mm, weight – 192 g. The smartphone runs on realme UI 7.0.
Price
The Realme 16 Pro 5G has gone on sale in Vietnam for around €470. The smartphone is available in Purple Orchid and Gray Gravel colors.
The Realme 16 5G is offered in two configurations: the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage costs around €370, and the variant with 12 GB of RAM costs €400. The available colors are White Swan and Black Cloud.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones unveiled – IP69K protection, large batteries and 200 MP cameras Realme smartphone
Realme has introduced the Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones. When creating them, engineers focused on design, autonomy, and increased autonomy.
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptops feature Intel Panther Lake-H processors, RTX 5000, and OLED displays Intel laptop Lenovo NVIDIA
Lenovo has introduced an updated Legion 5i Gen 11 gaming laptop in Europe. The device has received new Intel Panther Lake-H processors, a bright OLED display and Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards
Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones unveiled – IP69K protection, large batteries and 200 MP cameras
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 11 laptops feature Intel Panther Lake-H processors, RTX 5000, and OLED displays
Nova Poshta will help deliver suitcases to the station
Apple’s 2025 financial results: revenue up 16%, profit up 19%
Disposable printer cartridges may be banned in the US
Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Max smartphones get Dimensity 9500 chip and 9000 mAh battery
Spotify paid musicians $11 billion in royalties in 2025
Starlink must undergo authorization in Ukraine
Google Chrome will use artificial intelligence to automate usage
Moto G77 and Moto G67 are mid-range smartphones with 120Hz AMOLED displays and 108MP cameras
Kyivstar plans to buy Tabletki.ua service
Doom launched on wireless headphones