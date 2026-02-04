Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones unveiled – IP69K protection, large batteries and 200 MP cameras

Realme introduced the Realme 16 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones. When creating them, engineers focused on design, autonomy and increased autonomy. At the same time, the new products still do not reach the level of the Realme P4 Power with its 10,001 mAh battery.

Realme 16 5G

Realme 16 5G received an Air Design body with a flat frame and rounded corners. The back panel with Aurora Wings coating shimmers from blue to purple, depending on the lighting. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2372×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 93%. The brightness is 1000 nits in standard mode, 1400 nits in high brightness mode and reaches a peak of 4200 nits. DT Star D+ glass is responsible for protection.

The rumors were confirmed: the new product received a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor paired with 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone supports memory cards.

The camera block on the rear panel includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main module and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The module has a built-in selfie mirror, and the LED flash is placed behind its contour. The 50-megapixel front camera has a viewing angle of 86 degrees. LumaColor processing and the AI ​​Edit Genie tool are available for shooting for quick editing of photos in the gallery.

The main feature of the Realme 16 5G is a 7000 mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging and wired reverse charging. Realme used the Aircraft Structure layout and high-density graphite battery to place such a battery in a thin body. The dimensions of the smartphone are 158.30×75.13×8.10 mm, weight – 183 g. The body is protected from water and dust according to IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K standards, including protection against high-pressure water jets. The device runs realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Realme 16 Pro 5G

The Realme 16 Pro 5G is aimed at users who value high performance and advanced shooting capabilities. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772×1272 pixels, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a density of 450 ppi. The peak local brightness reaches 6500 nits, the standard is 600 nits, and in HBM mode – 1400 nits. The screen is protected by AGC DT Star D+ glass.

The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chip. It is equipped with 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is no microSD slot. The battery is the same – 7000 mAh, but supports faster charging with a power of 80 W. Wired reverse charging is also present.

The main 200 MP camera has received optical image stabilization. It is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera is 50 MP. The smartphone records video in 4K at 30 frames per second, supports slow motion, HDR, time-lapse and professional modes.

Like the younger model, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is certified according to IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K standards and supports Ultra Volume mode with a volume boost of up to 300%. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC and USB Type-C with digital and analog audio. The dimensions of the device are 162.6 x 77.6 x 7.75 mm, weight – 192 g. The smartphone runs on realme UI 7.0.

Price

The Realme 16 Pro 5G has gone on sale in Vietnam for around €470. The smartphone is available in Purple Orchid and Gray Gravel colors.

The Realme 16 5G is offered in two configurations: the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage costs around €370, and the variant with 12 GB of RAM costs €400. The available colors are White Swan and Black Cloud.