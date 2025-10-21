Razer Phantom White – gaming devices series with transparent case

Razer has joined the trend for transparent devices and introduced a new series of Phantom White accessories. It includes the company’s popular gaming gadgets, which received a translucent body and full support for Razer Chroma RGB lighting. The line is a continuation of the successful green version of Phantom Green, released in June 2025.

The Razer Phantom White collection emphasizes style and nostalgia – it brings back the aesthetics of the 80s and 90s, when transparent housings of gamepads and consoles were a real trend. The new products are reminiscent of the classic Nintendo Game Boy Color Atomic Purple and transparent PlayStation controllers, which allowed you to see the “inner magic” of the device.

What’s in the Razer Phantom White series

The collection includes five devices in a translucent design:

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K — flagship gaming mouse with a 35,000 DPI sensor and multi-zone RGB backlighting;

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% — compact mechanical keyboard with a transparent body that completely transmits Chroma RGB backlighting;

Razer Barracuda X Chroma — wireless gaming headphones with color effects that react to in-game sounds;

Razer Firefly V2 Pro RGB — hard mat for a mouse with bright dynamic light contours;

Razer Kishi V3 is a mobile controller for smartphones, presented for the first time in a translucent version.

The transparent effect is especially pronounced in the BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard – RGB backlighting is visible not only under the keys, but also through the side panels of the case. All accessories in the series synchronize with each other and react to in-game events.

Transparent versions cost a little more than standard models. For the new design you will have to pay about $10 extra for most devices and $20 for the keyboard. If you buy the entire collection, the overpayment for aesthetics will be about $60.