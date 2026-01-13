Razer introduces Project AVA, a holographic assistant with artificial intelligence   

Razer introduces Project AVA, a holographic assistant with artificial intelligence13.01.26
Razer officially presented an updated version of the Project AVA digital assistant concept at CES 2026. If a year ago at CES 2025 it was presented as an AI coach for eSports, now the development is positioned much more broadly as a universal AI companion for games, work and everyday tasks.
What is Razer Project AVA AI
Razer Project AVA received a five-inch animated holographic avatar that reproduces natural facial expressions, facial movements, gaze direction and lip synchronization with speech. The user can customize the appearance and character of the avatar, choosing between Razer’s branded characters, images of eSports athletes or different types of “personalities” – from more emotional and daring to reserved and friendly.
The device is powered by adaptive artificial intelligence that learns the user’s preferences, communication style, and interaction context. This allows AVA to gradually adjust its suggestions and recommendations, making them more personalized over time.
The device is equipped with an HD camera and a long-range microphone, which provide natural voice interaction. Separately, Razer demonstrated PC Vision Mode, where the digital companion can analyze the image from the computer screen and in real time suggest both gaming solutions and productivity tips while working.
What Razer Project AVA can do
Razer says Project AVA isn’t limited to gaming scenarios. It’s designed to be an everyday digital assistant that can help with planning tasks, household decisions, dinner ideas, and clothing choices, as well as brainstorming, analyzing information, and creative tasks. At the same time, Razer says AVA should be a constant companion in games – from solving puzzles and strategies to supporting you during competitive matches at the professional level.
Razer has already opened pre-orders for Project AVA. The company plans to start shipping devices in the second half of 2026.
