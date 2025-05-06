Raw Ring з ШІ відстежує емоції людини06.05.25
Наприкінці 2025 року на ринок вийде нове носяче пристрій – смарт-кільце під назвою Raw Ring. Розробники позиціонують його як технологію, здатну відстежувати емоційний стан користувача у реальному часі.
Гаджет Raw Ring оснащений рядом сенсорів, що фіксують фізіологічні показники, включаючи температуру шкіри, сердечний ритм, артеріальний тиск та інші параметри. Отримані дані аналізуються вбудованим ШІ, після чого система визначає передбачуваний емоційний стан власника. Ці дані відображаються через підсвічування кільця: зелений колір символізує радість, синій спокій, рожевий стресс.
Raw Ring синхронізується з мобільною програмою, де відображається докладна аналітика стану користувача. Після завершення двотижневого етапу калібрування розробники обіцяють точність визначення емоцій на рівні 87 відсотків.
Ідею пристрою представила Марина Андерсон. За її словами, проект спрямований на покращення порозуміння між партнерами. Водночас новинка викликає дискусії щодо між особистого простору, допустимості постійного моніторингу та можливих ризиків для міжособистісних відносин. Розробники зазначають, що користувачі зможуть самостійно вибирати, які дані будуть доступні іншим. Ціна Raw Ring поки що не розкрита.
The new device from Ajax Systems is a representative of today's popular "smart" doorbells. But like all the company's devices, Ajax DoorBell has received a number of features that favorably distinguish it from others and at the same time make it an important element of the security system.
