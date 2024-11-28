Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W gets support for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.228.11.24
Raspberry Pi has announced the Pico 2 W microcontroller board, which is powered by the new RP2350 chip and costs just $7. This solution maintains hardware and software compatibility with previous models, while offering improved capabilities.
The Pico 2 W is equipped with a dual-core processor running at 150 MHz. Users can choose between Arm Cortex-M33 or open RISC-V Hazard 3 cores. The board has 4 MB of flash memory for storing code, and the RP2350 chip itself has 520 KB of SRAM.
The main novelty is the addition of wireless communication: Wi-Fi 802.11n (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, which expands the range of use of the board. For those who do not need wireless functions, a version of the Pico 2 is available for $5.
The microcontroller supports programming in C, C++ and MicroPython, making it convenient for developers with different experience. Due to its affordable price and rich functionality, the board can be interesting for both hobbyists and industrial use, which already accounts for 72% of Raspberry Pi sales.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W gets support for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 hardware
Raspberry Pi has announced the Pico 2 W microcontroller board, which runs on the new RP2350 chip and costs just $7.
The Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition 1600W power supply costs €499 Computex power supply unit Seasonic
At Computex 2024, Noctua, in partnership with Seasonic, introduced the 1600-watt Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition power supply, which is now available for purchase in Europe starting at €499.
Google will detect low-quality apps in the Play Store
Google will make it easier to transfer data to a new device
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro costs 80 euros in Europe
Baseus MC1 headphones have 360° sound technology, a triple magnetic diaphragm and 40 hours of battery life
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite lets you play Cyberpunk 2077 on your smartphone at 60 fps
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the most popular in US, game has already been purchased 1.4 million times
Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of GDDR7 memory for GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards
Corsair K65 Plus keyboard and M75 mouse for Mac connect via Bluetooth and Corsair Slipstream
Google Drive is now adapted for Windows on PCs with ARM processors