Raspberry Pi Pico 2 W gets support for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2

Raspberry Pi has announced the Pico 2 W microcontroller board, which is powered by the new RP2350 chip and costs just $7. This solution maintains hardware and software compatibility with previous models, while offering improved capabilities.

The Pico 2 W is equipped with a dual-core processor running at 150 MHz. Users can choose between Arm Cortex-M33 or open RISC-V Hazard 3 cores. The board has 4 MB of flash memory for storing code, and the RP2350 chip itself has 520 KB of SRAM.

The main novelty is the addition of wireless communication: Wi-Fi 802.11n (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, which expands the range of use of the board. For those who do not need wireless functions, a version of the Pico 2 is available for $5.

The microcontroller supports programming in C, C++ and MicroPython, making it convenient for developers with different experience. Due to its affordable price and rich functionality, the board can be interesting for both hobbyists and industrial use, which already accounts for 72% of Raspberry Pi sales.