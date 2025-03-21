Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon G processors are designed for portable gaming consoles

Qualcomm has unveiled its new Snapdragon G series of chips for portable gaming devices at the Game Developers Conference. It includes three platforms: Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, each of which is aimed at different levels of gaming performance.

The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the flagship platform in the series, supporting Lumen, Unreal Engine 5’s dynamic lighting and rendering engine on Android devices. It offers a 30% increase in CPU performance and a 28% improvement in graphics capabilities, and supports Wi-Fi 7, which reduces latency and increases wireless bandwidth.

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 is aimed at local and cloud projects with a frequency of 144 frames per second, increasing performance by 2.3 times and graphics capabilities by 3.8 times compared to the previous generation. It also supports Wi-Fi 7.

Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 delivers cloud gaming performance, supporting resolutions up to 1080p at 120 frames per second over Wi-Fi. This platform features an 80% increase in CPU performance and a 25% increase in GPU performance for cloud gaming.

AYANEO, ONEXSUGAR, and Retroid Pocket are among the first to launch devices based on the new Snapdragon G series, with availability expected in Q1 2025.