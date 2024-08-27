Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus was released in a version with a reduced iGPU

Qualcomm has expanded its lineup of Snapdragon X single-chip systems for Windows laptops with a new model called the Snapdragon X Plus. The SoC variant with the identifier X1P-42-100 differs in that both the processor cores and the built-in graphics module have been reduced. At the same time, the speed of the NPU block remained at the previous level – 45 TOPS, which allows the new product to support Microsoft Copilot+ PC.

The Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 is equipped with eight 64-bit ARM Oryon cores with a frequency of up to 3.4 GHz, 30 MB of cache memory, an Adreno graphics unit with a computing power of 1.7 Tflops, as well as a Hexagon NPU module designed for for II applications. The RAM controller supports LPDDR5X with a frequency of up to 8448 MHz.

The head of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon, previously said that the starting price of devices on the Snapdragon X platform could drop to $700 next year. It is likely that the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 is intended for such devices.