Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Plus will provide fast charging with less heat16.09.25
Qualcomm has announced a new generation of its Quick Charge 5 Plus fast charging technology, designed for a power of more than 100 watts. The company claims that the new system combines the speed of previous versions with a more stable and “cool” power supply, as well as improved charging management for modern computing devices.
Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Plus dynamically adjusts voltage and current to a specific gadget, applying reduced voltage at high currents. Maximum parameters reach 20 at 7 A and power up to 140 W. This approach reduces battery heating and reduces the load on the battery.
For users, this means the ability to charge devices at maximum speed without overheating and slowing down the process, as well as extending battery life. The system is equipped with intelligent detection of the connected device and adjusts the power supply in real time, which allows you to maintain stability during charging.
The new solution will be compatible not only with future devices, but also with previous versions of the standard – Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 3.0+, 4.0, 4.0+ and 5. The first accessories with support for Quick Charge 5 Plus should appear by the end of the year, and the premiere on devices is expected during Sna. gadgets that do not work on the Snapdragon platform.
Previously, a similar approach was used by OnePlus and OPPO in SuperVOOC technology, where charging reaches 120 W at 11 V / 11 A or 80 W at 11 V / 7.3 A. However, the scale of the distribution of Qualcomm solutions and compatibility with USB-PPS make Quick Charge 5 Plus a noticeable event on the market.
