Qi2 25W wireless charging standard announced for iPhone and Android smartphones28.07.25
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has officially announced Qi2 25W, an updated wireless charging standard with a power of up to 25 watts. This is 66% more than the previous version of Qi2, which provided charging at a level of about 15 watts.
The new technology is already used in the latest iPhone models. Since Apple previously switched to the basic Qi2 standard, the introduction of a version with increased power was a logical continuation, although it was not accompanied by a separate presentation.
The situation on the Android market is more complicated: most devices have not yet received official Qi2 certification, although some smartphones technically support it – provided that special magnetic cases are used.
In addition to smartphones, the Qi2 25W standard is already used by external batteries and charging stations, which were certified in early July. According to WPC, 14 Android devices have already been certified, and several hundred models are awaiting testing. Which devices will be the first to receive Qi2 25W support has not yet been announced.
The first mention of Qi2 25W appeared in April 2025 under the technical name Qi2.2, and now the standard is officially entering the commercial implementation stage.
