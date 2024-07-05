Proton announced its Google Docs counterpart with end-to-end encryption05.07.24
Proton has announced the launch of Proton Docs, its version of Google Docs in the Proton Drive repository. Proton Docs offers end-to-end encryption, making it suitable for use in sectors such as healthcare, media, finance and legal services.
The new service allows you to create, open and edit documents in various formats, including Microsoft .docx, and provides tools for collaboration similar to Google Docs.
Main features of Proton Docs:
- Create and edit documents: Support for various formats, including Microsoft .docx.
- Collaboration: Users can invite others to view and edit documents, even if they don’t have a Proton account.
- Real time: The ability to see the presence of other participants and the location of their cursors for effective collaboration.
- Comments: Communication through comments inside documents.
The company hasn’t said whether it plans to release similar versions of other Google Workspace apps, but it’s actively expanding its suite of tools, including a VPN, an encrypted calendar, and a password manager.
Proton Docs will be available to users in the coming days.
Proton Docs lets you create, open, and edit documents in a variety of formats, including Microsoft .docx, and provides collaboration tools similar to Google Docs.
