PrivatBank will provide interest-free loans for solar and wind power plants16.07.24
PrivatBank has announced the launch of a new loan program, Source of Energy, aimed at Ukrainians who plan to install solar and wind power plants. This initiative is implemented with the support of the government and the Entrepreneurship Development Fund.
The program will start on July 20, 2024 and will allow every Ukrainian to take out a loan from PrivatBank to purchase alternative sources of electricity. The state fully compensates the interest rate on these loans, making them practically interest-free.
Clients of “PrivatBank”, who are natural persons, can obtain such a loan for the purchase and installation of solar or wind hybrid energy supply systems with a capacity of up to 10 kW for their residential building or cottage with a total area of no more than 250 square meters. The program offers loans without collateral for a period of 1 to 5 years, the amount of the loan varies from UAH 100,000. up to UAH 480,000, with an advance payment of 10% of the cost of the equipment.
You can apply for a soft loan from July 20, 2024 on the bank’s website, in the “Loans” section, in the “Energy Sources” program. A loan calculator is available on the website of the Ukrainian bank, where you can submit an application, specifying the total cost of purchasing a hybrid power supply system. The bank will notify the preliminary decision on granting the loan within 2 minutes.
