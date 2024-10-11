Presented Intel Core Ultra 200 – a new generation of desktop processors

Intel announced today new Core Ultra 200 (Arrow Lake-S) processors and LGA1851 socket motherboards based on 800-series chipsets.

Main features of Intel Core Ultra 200:

Cores: P-cores are based on the Lion Cove architecture.

E-cores use the Skymont architecture, offering 9% and 32% IPC (instructions per clock) gains compared to Raptor Lake cores.

Both architectures do not support Hyper-Threading, which is an important change. Cache: Improved bandwidth and increased cache size help improve overall performance. Graphics: The integrated Xe-LP graphics module contains up to four Xe cores, supporting DirectX 12 Ultimate, but it is not enough for AAA games with high settings.

Inherited Xe Media Engine technology and DP4a support for Intel XeSS scaling. II: Integrated graphics provide up to 8 TOPS of computing power for AI applications.

There is also an NPU unit with a performance of 13 TOPS, which, however, is less than the Lunar Lake mobile CPUs (up to 48 TOPS). Processor models: K-series models are expected to be released: Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K(F), Core Ultra 5 245K(F), the flagship chip will have an 8+16 core configuration, offering 24 cores/24 threads.</ li> Performance indicators: Intel emphasizes improved single-threaded performance and power efficiency, as well as reduced heat generation.

The first boards with the LGA1851 socket will be released on the Intel Z890 chipset, which only supports DDR5 and 20 PCIe 5.0 lanes. This will ensure high-speed connection of video cards and NVMe drives.

The start of sales of Core Ultra 200 processors and new motherboards is scheduled for October 24, 2024.

Motherboards for Intel Core Ultra 200

Asus has supplemented its range of motherboards with models based on the Intel Z890 logic set. They are ready to take on board Core Ultra 200 (Arrow Lake-S) processors in the LGA1851 design and will go on sale in two weeks, on October 24.

ROG Maximus Z890 Extreme is ASUS’ flagship solution for Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. Its features include a (24+1+2+2)-phase power supply system, powerful cooling, including for solid-state drives, a 5-inch LCD display on the back cover, two Thunderbolt 5 ports, a wireless Wi-Fi module . 7, 10-gigabit Ethernet and the SupremeFX 7.1 sound subsystem.

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 series also includes Apex and Hero motherboards. The first is equipped with a (22+1+2+2)-phase power supply system, two connectors for DDR5 RAM modules and should interest overclockers. At the same time, ROG Maximus Z890 Hero, according to the vendor, will become a more affordable alternative to the flagship Extreme model.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z890 line is represented by four boards at once. This is a trio of ATX solutions (ROG Strix Z890-E Gaming WiFi, ROG Strix Z890-F Gaming WiFi and ROG Strix Z890-A Gaming WiFi) and a compact model ROG Strix Z890-I Gaming WiFi, made in Mini-ITX format.

MSI has prepared new models of the MEG, MPG, MAG and PRO lines for LGA1851 motherboards based on the top Z890 chipset.

LGA1851/Z890 motherboards will offer the entire set of tools for overclocking the new Intel Core Ultra processors. Among other things, MSI declares the possibility of increasing the performance of the NPU block, as well as support for DDR5 RAM with a speed of up to 9200 MT/s across the entire Z890 line and up to 9600 MT/s in the case of the overclocked MEG Z890 Unify-X.

On the other hand, the vendor notes a number of innovations designed to facilitate the assembly and modernization of the system, such as the EZ PCIe Release and EZ M.2 Clip II mechanisms for quick removal of the video card and solid-state drive. All MSI Z890 boards also received an 8-pin connector, through which additional power is supplied to the expansion slots.