Presented AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with additional five 3D V-Cache caches

AMD officially presented the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor – the first desktop model on the Zen 5 architecture with the new 3D V-Cache of the second generation. This chip, equipped with 64 MB of L3 cache, features a modified layout where the X3D buffer is located under the CCD crystal, which improves cooling and allows for higher clock frequencies. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is clocked at 4.7/5.2GHz, which is higher than the 4.2/5.0GHz of its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Such an increase in frequencies significantly increases performance in multi-threaded tasks and games.

Benefits and performance

AMD claims the new chip outperforms the Ryzen 7 7800X3D by 1-26%, depending on the project, in games, with a total performance increase of around 8% in 40 benchmarks. When compared to Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285K, the claimed advantage of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in gaming performance is 20% on average, reaching up to 59% in some projects.



Overclocking and price

Ryzen 7 9800X3D supports overclocking thanks to an unlocked multiplier for the first time for processors with 3D V-Cache, which makes it even more attractive to enthusiasts. The official price of the new product will be $479 — $30 more than the price of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in 2023. The release of the processor is scheduled for November 7, and independent reviews will be available from November 6.