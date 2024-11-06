Presented AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with additional five 3D V-Cache caches06.11.24
AMD officially presented the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor – the first desktop model on the Zen 5 architecture with the new 3D V-Cache of the second generation. This chip, equipped with 64 MB of L3 cache, features a modified layout where the X3D buffer is located under the CCD crystal, which improves cooling and allows for higher clock frequencies. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is clocked at 4.7/5.2GHz, which is higher than the 4.2/5.0GHz of its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Such an increase in frequencies significantly increases performance in multi-threaded tasks and games.
Benefits and performance
AMD claims the new chip outperforms the Ryzen 7 7800X3D by 1-26%, depending on the project, in games, with a total performance increase of around 8% in 40 benchmarks. When compared to Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285K, the claimed advantage of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D in gaming performance is 20% on average, reaching up to 59% in some projects.
Overclocking and price
Ryzen 7 9800X3D supports overclocking thanks to an unlocked multiplier for the first time for processors with 3D V-Cache, which makes it even more attractive to enthusiasts. The official price of the new product will be $479 — $30 more than the price of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in 2023. The release of the processor is scheduled for November 7, and independent reviews will be available from November 6.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Presented AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor with additional five 3D V-Cache cachesAMD processor
AMD officially introduced the Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor – the first desktop model on the Zen 5 architecture with the new 3D V-Cache of the second generation
Passing the first seven minutes of the ambitious VR shooter Metro Awakeninggames Metro virtual reality
Metro Awakening – a VR shooter that is a prequel to the main Metro series, is released on November 7. Developed by the Vertigo Games studio, the project promises an impressive level of immersion