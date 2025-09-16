Premium smartphones sell even better in the first half of 2025

In the first half of 2025, the global premium smartphone market showed solid growth – +8% year-on-year, which was a record result for this period, Counterpoint Research reports. For comparison, the entire smartphone market grew by only 4%.

Analysts explain the trend by global “premiumization”: users spend more time with smartphones and choose more expensive models for an improved experience. As a result, premium devices provided 60% of global smartphone sales revenue in the first half of the year.

Apple remains the segment leader, recording a growth of 3%, but its share decreased from 65% to 62%. The company is experiencing the greatest pressure in the Chinese market, where Huawei maintains a strong position among loyal buyers.

The main driver of growth was Google: sales of premium Pixel smartphones increased by 105%, which allowed the company to enter the top 5 for the first time. The success was ensured by the expansion of its presence in new markets and the popularity of the Pixel 9 line.

Samsung maintains second position with an increase of 7%. The Galaxy S25 series showed good results, and demand for the new Galaxy Fold7 is predicted to exceed the indicators of the previous model.

Xiaomi is betting on the integration of smartphones with its own electric vehicles and “smart home” devices, which stimulates the interest of buyers in more expensive models.

Separately, researchers note the growth of the segment of foldable smartphones. Despite its niche status, this category has become an important part of the strategy in the premium segment for brands. Additionally, the report notes that devices with generative AI support accounted for 80% of premium model sales in the first half of 2025.