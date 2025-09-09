Porsche introduces wireless charging for electric cars

Wireless charging has long been a common practice for smartphones, and now Porsche is ready to transfer this experience to electric vehicles. The German brand will be the first among mass-market electric vehicle manufacturers to launch an 11 kW system with a single floor plate, without the need for a separate “wall box” or control unit.

The first model with this technology will be the new Cayenne Electric, the world premiere of which is scheduled for the end of 2025. From 2026, the induction charging floor plate will be available at Porsche dealerships and the company’s online store. At the IAA Mobility 2025 exhibition in Munich, a prototype will be shown with a spectacular fluorescent color that changes as the charging process begins.

In terms of power, the new system corresponds to wired AC charging, and the efficiency reaches 90 percent. The dimensions of the plate are 117x78x6 cm, it can be installed in a garage, under a canopy or in an open parking lot. The plate weighs about 50 kg, it is equipped with LTE and Wi-Fi modules for over-the-air software updates.

For wireless charging to work on a car, special equipment is required. The receiving coil is placed in the bottom between the front wheels. To start charging, the Cayenne must be parked over the plate, after which the car automatically reduces the ground clearance to bring the transmitting and receiving coils closer. Built-in sensors detect foreign objects or living objects and, if necessary, instantly interrupt the process.

Charging is integrated into My Porsche, where you can monitor the process and set a timer. The system also supports the function of preheating the battery before a trip. For the convenience of precise positioning over the plate, the driver is helped by the Surround View function.

According to Porsche research, about 75 percent of the brand’s electric vehicles are charged at home, so the potential of the technology is huge. Porsche Wireless Charging will first be available in Europe, followed by other markets. Pricing for the device has not yet been announced.