Porsche Boxster and Cayman will left just as electric versions23.05.25
Porsche has officially confirmed that production of the fourth generation 718 Boxster and Cayman (series 982) will end in October 2025. This was reported by Motor1 journalists with reference to company representatives. The decision applies to all markets, including Europe, where the models were discontinued last year due to new cybersecurity requirements.
Sunset
The 982 series has been produced since 2016, initially at the Zuffenhausen plant, and from 2022 also in Osnabrück. Despite the approaching end of life, sales in 2024 increased by 15%, reaching 23,670 cars. However, a 22% decline was already recorded in the first quarter of 2025 – an expected decline against the background of the model’s withdrawal from key markets.
Porsche does not plan to develop new generations with internal combustion engines for the 718 line. In the future, the Boxster and Cayman will become fully electric, and their premiere is expected in the “medium term”, according to the brand’s CEO Oliver Blume. He promises that the new versions will retain their sporty character and provide “pure driving pleasure”.
The electric successors are already in an active development phase and will be based on a new architecture adapted for light and agile sports cars.
Strategy context
Despite the ambitious goal of 80% of sales being electric by 2030, Porsche admits that this plan will be adjusted. Nevertheless, the course towards electrification remains:
- The Cayenne will continue to be offered with an internal combustion engine and in an electric version at least until the early 2030s.
- The Panamera will remain gasoline, including with a modernized V8 that meets Euro 7 standards.
- The first Macan will end production in 2026, giving way to an electric successor.
- The company does not rule out the appearance of gasoline or hybrid modifications even in models originally designed as electric – such a scenario was admitted back in 2023 by former CFO Lutz Mischke.
Thus, Porsche is gradually closing one of the last gasoline sports car lines, while simultaneously laying the foundation for a new chapter in the brand’s history – electric, but still driver-oriented.
