Poll: 25% of Ukrainians get decreased salery

04.12.25

viber app android

 

Rakuten Viber has published the results of a new survey among Ukrainian users conducted through the service’s official channel. The study involved more than twenty thousand respondents who were asked to assess changes in their own income over the past year.

 

According to the survey, a third of participants indicated that their level of earnings remained the same as in 2024. A quarter of respondents noted a decrease in income, while approximately twenty-two percent reported an increase in earnings. Another sixteen percent specified that the increase was insignificant, and six percent that it was noticeable. At the same time, twenty-one percent of participants admitted that they did not work during the year and did not have a stable income.

 

The answers to the question about whether earnings had changed over the year were distributed quite evenly, which reflects the ambiguous economic situation in which Ukrainians find themselves.

 

At the beginning of the year, Viber already conducted a study on expenses. Then the majority of participants, seventy-six percent, reported that their expenses had increased, which is indirectly mentioned in a new survey that shows how financial pressures affect the income estimates and expectations of service users.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
138
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

25.11.25
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
views
82
comments 0
Sony SRS-XP500

A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.


NewsNews
04.12.25 | 16.20
Poll: 25% of Ukrainians get decreased salery
viber app android

The answers to the question of whether earnings have changed over the year were distributed fairly evenly, which reflects the ambiguous economic situation in which Ukrainians find themselves.

04.12.25 | 13.08
Samsung Exynos 2600 – first 2nm processor  
Samsung Exynos 2600

The Samsung Exynos 2600 is a ten-core chip with one core clocked at 3.8 GHz, three performance cores running at 3.26 GHz, and six power-efficient cores running at 2.76 GHz.