Poll: 25% of Ukrainians get decreased salery

Rakuten Viber has published the results of a new survey among Ukrainian users conducted through the service’s official channel. The study involved more than twenty thousand respondents who were asked to assess changes in their own income over the past year.

According to the survey, a third of participants indicated that their level of earnings remained the same as in 2024. A quarter of respondents noted a decrease in income, while approximately twenty-two percent reported an increase in earnings. Another sixteen percent specified that the increase was insignificant, and six percent that it was noticeable. At the same time, twenty-one percent of participants admitted that they did not work during the year and did not have a stable income.

The answers to the question about whether earnings had changed over the year were distributed quite evenly, which reflects the ambiguous economic situation in which Ukrainians find themselves.

At the beginning of the year, Viber already conducted a study on expenses. Then the majority of participants, seventy-six percent, reported that their expenses had increased, which is indirectly mentioned in a new survey that shows how financial pressures affect the income estimates and expectations of service users.