For the popular criminal action game GTA Online, a big summer update called “Bottom Dollar Bounties” was released. Rockstar Games offered players two new jobs: hunting for fugitive criminals and helping an old friend – police officer Vincent, one of the central characters of The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid event.

To look for criminals, players need to purchase a business managed by Maude Ackles – she gave similar tasks to Trevor Phillips in the story part of GTA 5. Fugitives will be located not only in Los Santos, but also throughout South San Andreas.

Players will be provided with a base with prison cells, a safe for money, a gun cabinet and other amenities to keep the offenders caught. Quests with Vincent will be more aggressive and unfold in the open world. To accomplish this, players will be able to use new types of police vehicles available for purchase.

The update also added new types of conventional vehicles and increased rewards for many tasks.

