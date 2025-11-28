Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro with Bose speakers launched globally

Xiaomi has introduced two new flagship models, the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro, and will be joined by the base version of the Poco F8 later. Both smartphones have already entered the European market and are aimed at users who need high performance, longer battery life, and advanced AI capabilities.

Features of the Poco F8 Ultra

The Poco F8 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone is powered by a 6,500 mAh battery with support for 100-watt wired HyperCharge, 50-watt wireless charging, and 22.5-watt reverse charging. The model also features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2608×1200 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Its typical brightness is 600 nits, and its peak brightness is 3,500 nits. The notch above the screen houses a 32-megapixel front camera.

On the back panel of the Ultra, there are three 50-megapixel cameras: the main one with the Light Fusion 950 sensor, a periscope and an ultra-wide-angle. Next to the camera unit is the Sound by Bose logo, placed around an additional subwoofer, which has become one of the main differences of the new series. The company claims that it should provide the best audio experience.

Features of the Poco F8 Pro

The Poco F8 Pro uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is inferior to the older version. It has 12 GB of RAM, and the storage volume remains the same. The battery has a smaller capacity of 6210 mAh and supports the familiar 100-watt wired charging, but there is no wireless in this configuration.

The set of cameras is also different: the main 50-megapixel module is built on the Light Fusion 800 sensor, complemented by a 50-megapixel telephoto and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The screen of this model is more compact – 6.59 inches with a resolution of 2510×1156 pixels, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera is located above. The most noticeable difference is the absence of a Bose subwoofer on the rear panel, although the company assures that this will not affect the sound.

Both models run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and support Google’s Gemini features. The company guarantees four years of major operating system updates and six years of security updates.

Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro prices

In Europe, the Poco F8 Pro can be purchased in three colors for €519 for the 12+256 GB version and €549 for the 12+512 GB configuration. The Poco F8 Ultra is offered in two colors for €699 (12+256 GB) and €749 (16+512 GB). In Ukraine, these smartphones are expected in December.