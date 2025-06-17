Poco C61, Poco M5s and Redmi Note 14 Pro with discounts announced17.06.25
Xiaomi has announced discounts as part of the summer promotion on three smartphones – Poco C61, Poco M5s and Redmi Note 14 Pro. In general, these are basic smartphones with capacious batteries, case protection from moisture and dust, as well as entry-level and mid-range MediaTek processors.
Buy Poco and Redmi smartphones at a discount
- Poco C61 version with 3+64 GB costs $42, and 4+128 GB costs $58 https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005009243078783.html
- Poco M5s with 8+256 GB memory will cost $105 https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005007886318766.html
- The Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G smartphone model with 8+256 GB in black costs $196 https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008392190225.html
Poco C61 with Helio G36, 4 + 64 GB, 5000 mAh battery
Xiaomi has unveiled its new affordable smartphone Poco C61. The device is equipped with a 6.71-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The smartphone runs on an eight-core MediaTek Helio G36 processor, accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM and a storage of 64 or 128 GB.
In addition, the new product has a dual main camera with an 8 MP main sensor, as well as a 5 MP front camera. A 5000 mAh battery with support for 10 W charging ensures a long operating time of the device. The smartphone is also equipped with a USB-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side fingerprint scanner.
It is interesting to note that the Poco C61 is an analogue of the budget smartphone Redmi A3, which was released in February. The device is already available for purchase in India, starting at $89.
Poco M5s – MediaTek, water resistance, 5000 mAh battery
The MediaTek Helio G95 chip, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, and a 64 or 128 GB drive, respectively, are installed. The smartphone comes with a 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP main camera, stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio, and a 5000 mAh battery. It supports 33 W fast charging.
The Poco M5s has a side fingerprint scanner, a separate slot for two SIMs and microSD, a USB-C port, IP53 splash and dust protection, a headphone jack, and an NFC module.
Redmi Note 14 Pro – IP64, curved 6.67 ″ OLED screen with 120 Hz
Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G received a case with IP64 protection, a curved 6.67″ OLED screen with a frequency of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, as well as a Mediatek 64 processor. The model is based on the mid-range Mediatek Helio G100 chipset.
The main camera module is a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor. There are additional cameras – a wide-angle 8 megapixels and a front camera of 32 MP. A 5500 mAh lithium-polymer battery is installed. There is a 3.5 mm jack, Wi-Fi 5 and a slot for a memory card.
