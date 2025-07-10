Ploopy Knob – high-precision scrolling controller for PC10.07.25
Canadian company Ploopy has released a new tool — Ploopy Knob, a miniature encoder designed for precise control of parameters in professional programs. The device is aimed at developers, designers, musicians and enthusiasts who value high accuracy during work.
The device is based on the AS5600 magnetic encoder with a resolution of 12 bits and an accuracy of 0.088 ° – this gives up to 4096 discrete steps per full revolution. Such accuracy is useful for tasks where smooth and controlled adjustment is important, for example, in audio, video and 3D editors.
The controller is built on the RP2040 chip (125 MHz) and runs on QMK firmware, which allows you to reprogram any function – from volume control and scrolling to launching macros and complex commands.
Knob is compatible with Windows, Linux and macOS, although macOS does not support high-precision scrolling due to limitations of the operating system’s USB driver.
Design and construction
The device body is printed on a 3D printer, which allows you to easily modify the shape, replace elements and adapt the controller to your own needs. The design uses a 6705ZZ bearing, which provides smooth rotation and clear tactile feedback without backlash.
The device weighs only 31 grams, and its dimensions are 56×17 mm, so the Knob easily fits on a table and is suitable for mobile use.
All source materials – schematics, firmware, 3D models – are available on the company’s GitHub. The Ploopy Knob costs 49.99 Canadian dollars (approximately 36-37 US dollars). The device is already available for order on the official Ploopy website.
