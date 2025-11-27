PlayStation earned over $1.5 billion from selling games on Steam

According to a new report from Aliena Analytics, Sony’s revenue from sales of its own games on Steam exceeded one and a half billion dollars. In total, about 43 million copies of PlayStation projects were sold in the digital store, which indicates the company’s growing attention in the PC market.

The most revenue for Sony was brought by Helldivers 2. The game generated more than four hundred million dollars and sold a circulation of almost 12.7 million copies. A significant part of the audience spends more than a hundred hours in it, and the number of daily active players consistently exceeds two hundred thousand.

What other PlayStation games were successful on Steam

The report also notes that Sony’s top five PC releases include Horizon Zero Dawn, which sold about 4.5 million copies and brought in about $170 million, God of War with more than 4.2 million copies and about $150 million in revenue, about $100. Spider-Man Remastered – about $116 million and 2.7 million copies sold.

The article reminds that Valve takes a commission from each sale: thirty percent up to the first ten million copies and twenty percent after fifty million. Including these deductions, Sony received about $1.2 billion, while Valve’s revenue amounted to about $350 million.

Analysts note that PlayStation is shortening the gap between console releases and PC releases. The current strategy – launching on PC six months or a year after the debut on consoles – allows the company not to lose audience interest and at the same time take advantage of the stable demand for premium single-player projects on PC.