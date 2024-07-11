Planeta kino launches its online cinema. The website and mobile application will be launched on July 15

The chain of movie theaters “Planet Kino” announced the launch of its own online cinema, brand renewal and the creation of a comprehensive digital platform for moviegoers.

Dmytro Derkach, co-owner of “Planet of Cinema” presented the ambitious project “Planet Online” in a mini-film. Every month, viewers will be able to watch carefully selected films from the top ratings, which will be accompanied by exclusive materials about the creation, directorial ideas and plot details. The new site will combine the functions of buying tickets to cinemas and watching movies online. Users will be able to add their favorite movies to the “Favorites” list and receive notifications about their availability at the box office or online. The “My planet” section will provide an opportunity to set personal preferences.

The “Planet of Cinema” team has developed its own application for smart TVs, which will soon be available on tablets. The launch of the updated website and mobile application is scheduled for July 15. Spiilka design bureau worked on the new way of “Movie Planets”, and Artkai studio created the design of the site, programs and online cinema.

We will remind you that the “Planet of Cinema” chain of cinemas already exists in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipro.