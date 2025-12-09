Philips introduces the world’s first 1000Hz gaming monitor

Philips Monitors has introduced the ENIA 27M2N5500XD screen, which has become the first monitor in the world capable of operating with a refresh rate of up to 1000 Hz. The company is targeting the model primarily at esports enthusiasts and users for whom the smoothest possible video sequence is key.

The monitor has a 27-inch panel with two operating modes. At QHD resolution (2560×1440), it provides a frequency of 500 Hz, and when switching to Full HD (1920×1080) it is able to rise to a record 1000 Hz. The response time is 1 ms in GtG mode, the static contrast reaches 2000:1. The model is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR 400 standard, supports low input lag and demonstrates high color accuracy with Delta E below two.

The design includes blue light reduction and gaming features such as a built-in sight. The stand allows you to change the height and angle of inclination. Connection is via DisplayPort, which ensures stable operation at ultra-high frequencies.

The design is noticeably different from typical solutions on the market, where values ​​​​from 240 to 360 Hz are considered standard. At the same time, reaching 1000 Hz is possible only with a decrease in Full HD resolution, which makes the model more specialized for eSports disciplines than an everyday choice for a wide audience. Many players focused on competition modes usually reduce the graphics parameters themselves to remove unnecessary effects, so switching to a lower resolution is unlikely to be an obstacle for them.

Philips has not yet announced when the display will go on sale and how much it will cost.