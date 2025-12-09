Philips introduces the world’s first 1000Hz gaming monitor  

Philips introduces the world’s first 1000Hz gaming monitor09.12.25
Philips Monitors has introduced the ENIA 27M2N5500XD screen, which has become the first monitor in the world capable of operating with a refresh rate of up to 1000 Hz. The company is targeting the model primarily at esports enthusiasts and users for whom the smoothest possible video sequence is key.
The monitor has a 27-inch panel with two operating modes. At QHD resolution (2560×1440), it provides a frequency of 500 Hz, and when switching to Full HD (1920×1080) it is able to rise to a record 1000 Hz. The response time is 1 ms in GtG mode, the static contrast reaches 2000:1. The model is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR 400 standard, supports low input lag and demonstrates high color accuracy with Delta E below two.
The design includes blue light reduction and gaming features such as a built-in sight. The stand allows you to change the height and angle of inclination. Connection is via DisplayPort, which ensures stable operation at ultra-high frequencies.
The design is noticeably different from typical solutions on the market, where values from 240 to 360 Hz are considered standard. At the same time, reaching 1000 Hz is possible only with a decrease in Full HD resolution, which makes the model more specialized for eSports disciplines than an everyday choice for a wide audience. Many players focused on competition modes usually reduce the graphics parameters themselves to remove unnecessary effects, so switching to a lower resolution is unlikely to be an obstacle for them.
Philips has not yet announced when the display will go on sale and how much it will cost.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Philips introduces the world’s first 1000Hz gaming monitor monitor Philips
Philips Monitors introduced the ENIA 27M2N5500XD screen, which became the first monitor in the world capable of operating with a refresh rate of up to 1000 Hz.
Apple and Samsung ranked in the top 10 smartphones in Q4 2025 Apple rating Samsung smartphone
Counterpoint analytical agency has published an updated ranking of the most popular smartphones in the world for the third quarter of 2025
Philips introduces the world’s first 1000Hz gaming monitor
Apple and Samsung ranked in the top 10 smartphones in Q4 2025
Netflix buys Warner Bros for $82.7 billion
Microsoft will redesign the Run menu for the first time in 30 years
Android will soon have the ability to mark call as important
EU fined X social network for €120 million
Analysts have noted a stunning failure in sales of the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck
DOOM game launched in PCB designer
Nubia has released the Flip3 clamshell and the foldable Fold – inexpensive and with large batteries
Red Dead Redemption is now available on Android and iOS