Philips Evnia 34-inch curved gaming monitor with RGB backlighting03.12.24
Philips has introduced the new Evnia 34M2C5501A gaming monitor with a 34-inch curved screen and UltraWide Quad HD (3440x1440p) resolution. The device has a refresh rate of 180 Hz, a response time of 1 ms and support for AMD FreeSync, which ensures smooth gameplay. The monitor supports HDR with a maximum brightness of 400 nits and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 91% of Adobe RGB, making it suitable for multimedia and gaming.
The Philips Evnia 34M2C5501A monitor features built-in 5-watt stereo speakers and offers a wide range of ports, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and a headphone jack. It also features Ambiglow RGB lighting that synchronizes with the image on the screen, creating an immersive effect. The monitor will cost €379.
Philips has introduced a new business monitor 27B2U6903, which is distinguished by high functionality and thoughtful design. The 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel provides 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, 350 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The monitor also offers wide viewing angles – 178 º horizontally and vertically. “>The Philips 27B2U6903 monitor is now available for sale for €549.
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for charging up to 100 W and the ability to daisy-chain devices.
- 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for fast data transfer.
- USB hub with four USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports for convenient connection of peripherals.
- PowerSensor 2 occupancy sensor, which helps save energy and increases data security by automatically activating or blocking connected devices depending on the user’s presence (works with Windows 11).
