Philips Evnia 34-inch curved gaming monitor with RGB backlighting

Philips has introduced the new Evnia 34M2C5501A gaming monitor with a 34-inch curved screen and UltraWide Quad HD (3440x1440p) resolution. The device has a refresh rate of 180 Hz, a response time of 1 ms and support for AMD FreeSync, which ensures smooth gameplay. The monitor supports HDR with a maximum brightness of 400 nits and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 91% of Adobe RGB, making it suitable for multimedia and gaming.

The Philips Evnia 34M2C5501A monitor features built-in 5-watt stereo speakers and offers a wide range of ports, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and a headphone jack. It also features Ambiglow RGB lighting that synchronizes with the image on the screen, creating an immersive effect. The monitor will cost €379.

Philips has introduced a new business monitor 27B2U6903, which is distinguished by high functionality and thoughtful design. The 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel provides 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, 350 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The monitor also offers wide viewing angles – 178 º horizontally and vertically. The Philips 27B2U6903 monitor is now available for sale for €549.