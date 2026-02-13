Permissions for apps in Windows 11 will be requested like on smartphones   

Permissions for apps in Windows 11 will be requested like on smartphones13.02.26
Microsoft is preparing changes to the Windows 11 security system that will make interaction with applications more similar to the smartphone model. The company intends to implement permission requests before applications access sensitive resources of the device – the file system, camera or microphone.
New Windows security model
The new mechanisms are implemented as part of the Windows Baseline Security Mode and User Transparency and Consent initiatives. They will affect the operating system installed on more than a billion devices and will be implemented gradually. Microsoft emphasizes that the changes will be deployed in cooperation with developers, corporate customers and ecosystem partners, and the mechanisms themselves and the implementation timelines are planned to be adjusted based on feedback.
Windows platform engineer Logan Iyer explained that the updated security model was a response to a common problem: programs are increasingly interfering with system settings, installing unwanted software, or changing key Windows settings without the user’s consent. According to him, the new model will allow users to clearly see which programs have access to sensitive resources, including the file system and hardware components such as the camera and microphone. If an unknown program is detected, access can be revoked.
Permissions like on smartphones
After the changes are implemented, Windows will begin to ask for permission in situations where programs try to access confidential data or install additional software. This approach has long been used on mobile devices. Users can both allow and deny requests, as well as change their decision at any time after granting access.
Windows Baseline Security Mode will enable runtime integrity checks by default. This will allow only properly signed applications, services, and drivers to run. At the same time, users and IT administrators will retain the ability to disable restrictions for individual applications as needed.
More transparency and control
The User Transparency and Consent initiative aims to create a more understandable system of notifications about security-related decisions. Windows will inform the user about attempts by applications to access files, the camera or microphone, or to install additional software. Thus, the company seeks to provide more visibility and control over how applications interact with the system and data.
Microsoft notes that the new transparency requirements will apply to both applications and AI agents. This is expected to increase the level of control for users and administrators, as well as allow for better monitoring of the behavior of applications on the system.
Part of a broader security strategy
The changes are part of the broader Secure Future Initiative, which Microsoft launched in November 2023. The reason for it was a critical report by the Cybersecurity Review Board of the US Department of Homeland Security, which characterized the company’s security culture as insufficient. The document appeared in the wake of the Exchange Online scandal: in May 2023, the Chinese hacking group Storm-0558 stole the signing key of Microsoft’s consumer services and gained large-scale access to the company’s cloud services.
In parallel, Microsoft announced additional security measures. The company plans to strengthen the protection of Entra ID logins against script injection attacks, has completely disabled ActiveX elements in Microsoft 365 and Office 2024 applications for Windows, and has updated the default security settings of Microsoft 365, blocking access to SharePoint, OneDrive, and Office files through outdated authentication protocols.
