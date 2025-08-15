Pebble Time 2 smartwatch available for pre-order for $22515.08.25
Core Devices, the company that revived the Pebble brand, has unveiled the final design of its new Pebble Time 2 smartwatch and opened pre-orders. The corporate identity is recognizable, but now it has become more refined. The angular body has given way to a more elegant stainless steel design. If in March the manufacturer showed only rough renders, now it has demonstrated the serial version of the device.
Pebble Time 2 Features
- 1.5-inch color e-paper touchscreen (64 colors), 200×228 pixel resolution, 202 DPI density
- RGB backlight
- Microphone, speaker, compass
- Heart rate sensor, pedometer and sleep tracker
- Waterproof IPX8
- Back cover with screws
- Standard 22 mm straps
- Battery life up to 30 days
- Weight with strap — 48 g
The Pebble Time 2 is available to order now for $225, with shipping scheduled for December 2025. Orders can be canceled at any time before shipment. The company said that pre-orders for the Pebble 2 Duo will be automatically upgraded to the Time 2 without any additional action. A survey will be sent to all customers in the coming month.
The return of the legendary watch promises to combine a recognizable design, simplicity, and record-breaking battery life. It remains to be seen whether it will be able to regain its iconic status.
