Pebble Time 2 smartwatch available for pre-order for $225

Core Devices, the company that revived the Pebble brand, has unveiled the final design of its new Pebble Time 2 smartwatch and opened pre-orders. The corporate identity is recognizable, but now it has become more refined. The angular body has given way to a more elegant stainless steel design. If in March the manufacturer showed only rough renders, now it has demonstrated the serial version of the device.

Pebble Time 2 Features

1.5-inch color e-paper touchscreen (64 colors), 200×228 pixel resolution, 202 DPI density

RGB backlight

Microphone, speaker, compass

Heart rate sensor, pedometer and sleep tracker

Waterproof IPX8

Back cover with screws

Standard 22 mm straps

Battery life up to 30 days

Weight with strap — 48 g

The Pebble Time 2 is available to order now for $225, with shipping scheduled for December 2025. Orders can be canceled at any time before shipment. The company said that pre-orders for the Pebble 2 Duo will be automatically upgraded to the Time 2 without any additional action. A survey will be sent to all customers in the coming month.

The return of the legendary watch promises to combine a recognizable design, simplicity, and record-breaking battery life. It remains to be seen whether it will be able to regain its iconic status.