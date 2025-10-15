Pebble app store is back up and running15.10.25
The manufacturer of the smart watch Pebble, which returned to the market in early 2025, announced the resumption of the company’s application store. This was announced by the company’s founder Eric Migikovsky in his blog.
The store is now available at apps.repebble.com. Users can download various watch faces, utilities and applications for sports, work or everyday use. The library contains both classic applications created for the first Pebble models and new community developments that appeared after 2016.
According to Migikovsky, all existing applications are compatible with the new Pebble watch, although some of them may not work correctly due to outdated APIs or inactive settings pages. He expressed the hope that after the release of new models, former developers will return to the platform to restore their old projects.
The company also continues to support the enthusiast community by providing updated tools for creating applications. In particular, the old SDK has been ported from Python 2 to Python 3, and developers now have access to a web tool similar to CloudPebble, which allows you to write and test applications directly in the browser. In addition, Pebble has opened up the possibility of using artificial intelligence in development.
At the same time, the company has introduced an updated mobile application for Android and iOS. Despite the fact that it is still in the final stages of development, anyone can download it from the official Pebble website.
