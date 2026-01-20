PC sales increased by 10%, despite a shortage of components  

PC sales increased by 10%, despite a shortage of components20.01.26
The PC industry ended 2025 on a positive note, with shipments growing 9.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 76.4 million units. Annual PC shipments rose 8.1% year-on-year. The global memory shortage continues to plague the industry.
According to International Data Corporation, while the holiday season traditionally drives increased demand, sales at the end of last year were further boosted by a memory shortage that prompted some consumers to buy now amid expectations of further price increases. Lenovo led the market for the quarter with shipments of 19.3 million PCs and a 25.3% share. HP came in second with 15.4 million PCs, or 20.1% of the market. Dell came in third with 11.7 million units in the fourth quarter and a 15.4% share. Apple took 9.3% of the market, shipping 7.1 million computers, while Asus rounded out the top five with 5.4 million systems, accounting for 7.1% of the market.
Commenting on the current memory shortage, IDC research manager Jitesh Ubriani said the situation is affecting the entire industry and is likely to change the market dynamics over the next two years. Similar to the smartphone, new PCs with less memory than usual may soon appear as a way for manufacturers to deal with inventory issues. Ubriani added that large consumer electronics brands are in a better position to survive this period, while some smaller companies may not. For consumers, especially DIY enthusiasts, the shortage could force many to postpone purchases or even redirect spending to other hobbies and interests.
Global PC shipments up 9.6% in Q4 2025, memory prices up significantly
More broadly, companies shipped a combined 284.7 million PCs in 2025. The top five vendors for the year are the same as in Q4 – Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple and Asus in the same order. Compared to 2024, vendors shipped 21.4 million more PCs, up 8.1% year-over-year. Looking ahead to 2026, IDC expects total PC shipments to decline slightly, but the overall market value will grow due to higher average selling prices driven by higher memory prices.
As a result, memory shortages are already moving from a temporary factor to a structural risk for the PC market: manufacturers are adjusting, reviewing pricing and supply planning, and buyers are increasingly faced with a choice between higher price and more modest specifications. It is these decisions that will determine not only sales volumes in 2026, but also the real balance of power between big brands and smaller market players.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
PC sales increased by 10%, despite a shortage of components computer statistics
The personal computer industry ended 2025 on a positive note: in the fourth quarter, shipments grew by 9.6% year-on-year to reach 76.4 million units.
Google Translate will provide several text translation options Google service translation update
Google Translate may be getting a new feature that will allow users to view alternative translations created using artificial intelligence.
PC sales increased by 10%, despite a shortage of components
Google Translate will provide several text translation options
Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers
Doom launched on multicooker
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – budget smartphone with 120 Hz screen and a 6000 mAh battery
Micron 3610 NVMe – first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD based on QLC memory
Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro audio system – budget model from Xiaomi with a wireless subwoofer
JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets