PC hardware sales will grow up to 35% in 202523.09.25
The PC gaming hardware market is experiencing one of the most significant booms in recent years. According to a report by Jon Peddie Research, in 2025 it is expected to grow by a record 35% with total sales of about $44.5 billion.
At the same time, high demand will continue: analysts predict that by 2028 annual sales will remain above the $40 billion mark. The data covers sales of desktop gaming systems and laptops, graphics cards and peripherals. The main driver is the requirements of Windows 11, which encourage gamers to upgrade their PCs or buy ready-made systems with new hardware.
An additional factor remains modern AAA games and new technologies – for example, projects on Unreal Engine 5. Users strive for stable FPS even in poorly optimized titles, which pushes them to buy video cards with expanded memory and support for scaling and frame generation technologies. At the same time, interest in processors with 8 or more cores is growing, including models with AMD 3D V-Cache, which most often leads to an upgrade of motherboards and RAM.
Experts note that many gamers choose ready-made PCs, while enthusiasts continue to assemble new systems from scratch, without upgrading old ones.
At the same time, it is predicted that the segment of budget gaming PCs will decrease by 13% over five years – about 10 million players will go to consoles, portable or mobile platforms. However, part of the audience will remain on PC, but will gradually move to the mid-range and high-end segments, which ensures manufacturers’ profit growth and long-term market stability.
