Patch for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl with fixes will be released this week

GSC Game World has announced the first post-launch patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which will be released next week for PC C and Xbox. Despite the warm reception, the game has encountered a number of technical issues that the developers are actively working to fix.

The update will affect all aspects of the game. Bugs that cause crashes, freezes, and mission blocking will be fixed. Improvements will affect NPC behavior, the correct display of markers and notifications, and the stability of visual effects. Graphical problems related to character animation will be fixed, and some plot elements will be reworked. In addition, the cost parameters of modified weapons and the behavior of NPCs during Ejection will be adjusted.

The developers also promised to fix issues with gamepad controls and refine the A-Life 2.0 system, which is responsible for dynamic events in the Zone, in future patches. This update will be the first step in improving the user experience and eliminating issues noted by players and experts.

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has achieved impressive success with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which sold 1 million copies in its first two days after its release on November 20. This achievement is even more significant considering that the game is available on Game Pass, which significantly increases the total number of players exploring the Zone.

Popularity on Twitch

On the day of its release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 became the most popular game on Twitch:

At its peak, the game section collected 416.4 thousand viewers, ranking fifth among all game releases in 2024.

The game’s broadcasts generated about 2.65 million hours of viewing per day.

The majority of viewers followed the streams in English and Russian (32.3% of the total each). Ukrainian streams accounted for 9.2% of viewers.

In terms of the number of viewers in live streaming on the day of release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 surpassed projects such as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Silent Hill 2, losing only to major releases such as Palworld and Black Myth: Wukong.

Stalker 2 took a place in the top 10 most popular projects on Steam, and its release became a landmark event in the gaming community. Now players are looking forward to: