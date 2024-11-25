Patch for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl with fixes will be released this week25.11.24
GSC Game World has announced the first post-launch patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which will be released next week for PC C and Xbox. Despite the warm reception, the game has encountered a number of technical issues that the developers are actively working to fix.
The update will affect all aspects of the game. Bugs that cause crashes, freezes, and mission blocking will be fixed. Improvements will affect NPC behavior, the correct display of markers and notifications, and the stability of visual effects. Graphical problems related to character animation will be fixed, and some plot elements will be reworked. In addition, the cost parameters of modified weapons and the behavior of NPCs during Ejection will be adjusted.
The developers also promised to fix issues with gamepad controls and refine the A-Life 2.0 system, which is responsible for dynamic events in the Zone, in future patches. This update will be the first step in improving the user experience and eliminating issues noted by players and experts.
Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has achieved impressive success with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which sold 1 million copies in its first two days after its release on November 20. This achievement is even more significant considering that the game is available on Game Pass, which significantly increases the total number of players exploring the Zone.
Popularity on Twitch
On the day of its release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 became the most popular game on Twitch:
- At its peak, the game section collected 416.4 thousand viewers, ranking fifth among all game releases in 2024.
- The game’s broadcasts generated about 2.65 million hours of viewing per day.
- The majority of viewers followed the streams in English and Russian (32.3% of the total each). Ukrainian streams accounted for 9.2% of viewers.
In terms of the number of viewers in live streaming on the day of release, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 surpassed projects such as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Silent Hill 2, losing only to major releases such as Palworld and Black Myth: Wukong.
Stalker 2 took a place in the top 10 most popular projects on Steam, and its release became a landmark event in the gaming community. Now players are looking forward to:
- News about patches and improvements to make the gaming experience even better.
- Release on PlayStation 5, making the game accessible to an even wider audience.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra tablet has a large 14.6” screen, a top-of-the-line Mediatek Dimensity 9300 processor, and an S Pen stylus. Let’s try to figure out what this device is for.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606): new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Patch for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl with fixes will be released this week games update
GSC Game World has announced the first post-launch patch for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which will be released next week for PC and Xbox.
Need for Speed Unbound update adds Most Wanted cars and… the series’ first motorcycle games Need For Speed update
Criterion Games and Electronic Arts continue to develop Need for Speed Unbound with the release of a major update, Vol. 9 Lockdown, which will be available on November 26th.
Need for Speed Unbound update adds Most Wanted cars and… the series’ first motorcycle
Akash System uses diamonds to cool processors in data centers, space and military equipment
Bugatti W16 Mistral accelerates to 453.91 km/h and becomes the fastest roadster in the world
Google Gemini Live AI now supports Ukrainian language
Jeep has released an SUV with a hybrid engine in the style of the 1941 military Willys MB
LG UltraGear GX7 OLED monitor with 1440p matrix supports 480Hz
The Asus TUF Gaming A2 SSD pocket costs UAH 3,999
Microsoft Teams will be translate conference participants’ conversations into nine languages
UPS will charge its electric vans with inductive charging in Detroit