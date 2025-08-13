Panasonic P-Series Smart TVs feature 144Hz MiniLED and have Google TV with Dolby Atmos13.08.25
Panasonic has announced a new line of P-Series TVs, which includes 21 models in different price categories – from affordable HD Ready to premium 4K MiniLED.
The flagships of the series are the ShinobiPro MiniLED models with diagonals of 65 and 75 inches. They are equipped with a 4K Studio Colour Engine processor, support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, as well as AccuView technology for accurate color reproduction and pixel dimming. The screen refresh rate is 144 Hz, and MEMC technology ensures smooth dynamic scenes.
The TVs are made in a frameless design, have wide viewing angles and built-in Chromecast. The 20 W speaker system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS, creating a surround sound effect.
The devices run on the Google TV platform, are equipped with 32 GB of built-in memory, support voice control via Google Assistant and have HDMI 2.1, USB, Bluetooth and optical audio output interfaces.
The power consumption of the TH-75PX950DX model is 300 W, and the TH-65PX950DX is 270 W. Prices in India range from $200 to $4,500. A global release is expected in the near future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech offers a wide range of covers and cases for mobile devices. Meet the Logitech FLIP FOLIO for Apple tablets and ultra-compact laptops
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Panasonic P-Series Smart TVs feature 144Hz MiniLED and have Google TV with Dolby Atmos Panasonic tv
Panasonic has announced a new line of P-Series TVs, which includes 21 models in different price categories – from affordable HD Ready to premium 4K MiniLED.
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt robot smart house Xiaomi
Xiaomi’s Mijia sub-brand has announced a new model of robotic vacuum cleaner – Robot Vacuum 5 Pro, aimed at the premium segment.
Panasonic P-Series Smart TVs feature 144Hz MiniLED and have Google TV with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum 5 Pro can recognize 47 types of dirt
Samsung Messages will start supporting satellite communication
DJI releases Its first robot vacuum cleaner
Redmi A24 (2026) 144Hz gaming monitor costs $65
Ethereum once again approaching a record price
IDC: Tablet sales grew by 13.1% due to tariff increases
WhatsApp will get chats for users without an account
TP-Link BE3600 – Portable Router with Wi-Fi 7 and Built-in VPN
LG has released a 27-inch OLED panel with a frequency of 540-720 Hz
ASUS V500 Mini Tower – versatile and inexpensive desktop
OpenAI launches GPT-5 Chatbot AI version: what’s new?
iFixit: Samsung Galaxy Flip7 smartphone repair rated a 3/10