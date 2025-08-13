Panasonic P-Series Smart TVs feature 144Hz MiniLED and have Google TV with Dolby Atmos

Panasonic has announced a new line of P-Series TVs, which includes 21 models in different price categories – from affordable HD Ready to premium 4K MiniLED.

The flagships of the series are the ShinobiPro MiniLED models with diagonals of 65 and 75 inches. They are equipped with a 4K Studio Colour Engine processor, support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, as well as AccuView technology for accurate color reproduction and pixel dimming. The screen refresh rate is 144 Hz, and MEMC technology ensures smooth dynamic scenes.

The TVs are made in a frameless design, have wide viewing angles and built-in Chromecast. The 20 W speaker system supports Dolby Atmos and DTS, creating a surround sound effect.

The devices run on the Google TV platform, are equipped with 32 GB of built-in memory, support voice control via Google Assistant and have HDMI 2.1, USB, Bluetooth and optical audio output interfaces.

The power consumption of the TH-75PX950DX model is 300 W, and the TH-65PX950DX is 270 W. Prices in India range from $200 to $4,500. A global release is expected in the near future.