Panasonic Let’s Note SC laptop has removable battery and round touch trackpad

Panasonic has announced Let’s Note SC, a compact and productive notebook for business users. The new product stands out with its lightweight body, long battery life, and ports that are rare for modern models.

What is known about Panasonic Let’s Note SC

The device is equipped with a 12.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2, which makes it convenient for working with documents and web pages. Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (16 cores) or Ultra 5 225U (12 cores) processors are responsible for performance. The amount of RAM can reach 64 GB.

One of the unique features was the integration of a round touch trackpad – for the first time for models with this screen size. Another important detail: the battery is secured with screws, which allows the user to replace it themselves, without having to contact a service center.

Ports and battery life

Panasonic Let’s Note SC will receive the following connectors:

gigabit Ethernet,

HDMI,

SD card slot.

The laptop can work up to 12.7 hours when playing video and up to 34.6 hours in standby mode. The device weighs about 900 grams and meets military strength standards, making it a convenient option for professionals who often work on the road.

Sales will start on June 20, so far only in Japan. The devices will be available in two colors: Calm Gray and Black. The cost of the new product will be about $1880 in yen.