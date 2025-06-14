Panasonic Let’s Note SC laptop has removable battery and round touch trackpad14.06.25
Panasonic has announced Let’s Note SC, a compact and productive notebook for business users. The new product stands out with its lightweight body, long battery life, and ports that are rare for modern models.
What is known about Panasonic Let’s Note SC
The device is equipped with a 12.4-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1280 pixels and an aspect ratio of 3:2, which makes it convenient for working with documents and web pages. Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (16 cores) or Ultra 5 225U (12 cores) processors are responsible for performance. The amount of RAM can reach 64 GB.
One of the unique features was the integration of a round touch trackpad – for the first time for models with this screen size. Another important detail: the battery is secured with screws, which allows the user to replace it themselves, without having to contact a service center.
Ports and battery life
Panasonic Let’s Note SC will receive the following connectors:
- gigabit Ethernet,
- HDMI,
- SD card slot.
The laptop can work up to 12.7 hours when playing video and up to 34.6 hours in standby mode. The device weighs about 900 grams and meets military strength standards, making it a convenient option for professionals who often work on the road.
Sales will start on June 20, so far only in Japan. The devices will be available in two colors: Calm Gray and Black. The cost of the new product will be about $1880 in yen.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Panasonic Let’s Note SC laptop has removable battery and round touch trackpad laptop Panasonic
Panasonic Let’s Note SC is a compact and productive notebook for business users with up to 12.7 hours of battery life when playing video
Microsoft Edge will get AI search from website browsing history artificial intelligence browser Microsoft
Microsoft has started testing a new feature in the Edge browser – “enhanced search” from browsing history, which uses a local artificial intelligence model
Microsoft Edge will get AI search from website browsing history
The Chinese have introduced the world’s first OLED monitor with a frequency of 720 Hz
Cadillac Optiq-V turned out to be one of the brand’s fastest cars
Apple Games has become the only gaming app for iPhone, iPad and Mac
lifecell changes logo, gets rid of hints about Turkcell
Apple CarPlay gets a new design and smart widgets
Asus and Microsoft introduce ROG Xbox Ally portable console
Apple announces macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26
AI is profitable. OpenAI has earned $10 billion in annual revenue
You can pay fine in “Reserve+” soon with a 50% discount
Android 16 available on Pixel smartphones
Apple introduced iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26. What’s new?
Asus presented business notebook line major update in Ukraine