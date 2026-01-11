Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini – compact smartphone with 6200 mAh battery  

Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini – compact smartphone with 6200 mAh battery11.01.26
Oppo has expanded its Reno15 smartphone series by preparing the release of the relatively compact Reno15 Pro Mini model. The device has a 6.32-inch OLED display, which is noticeably smaller than the screens of most modern smartphones with a diagonal of 6.7-6.8 inches, although formally the model still does not belong to ultra-compact.
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini is equipped with a screen with FHD + resolution and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Gorilla Glass 7i is responsible for protecting the screen. The smartphone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, and buyers are offered versions with 12 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 256 or 512 GB.
Despite its relatively small dimensions, the device has received a developed camera system. The main module is built on a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The periscope telephoto lens has a resolution of 50 MP, provides 3.5x optical zoom and is equipped with optics with an aperture of f/2.8. The ultra-wide-angle camera also uses a 50-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and autofocus support. The front camera has a resolution of 50 MP and an aperture of f/2.0.
Autonomous operation is provided by a 6200 mAh battery, which looks unusual for a smartphone of this size. Fast wired charging with a capacity of 80 W according to the SuperVOOC standard is supported.
Reno15 Pro Mini runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Other characteristics include protection against water and dust according to IP66 and IP68 standards, as well as an updated body design. The Glacier White and Crystal Pink versions feature the Ribbon Design, while the Cocoa Brown version does not. All variants feature a glass back panel with an aluminum frame.
The Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini will go on sale on January 13. The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at around $665, while the 512GB model is priced at around $725.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini – compact smartphone with 6200 mAh battery Oppo smartphone
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini is equipped with a screen with FHD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate.
Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub – world’s first 52-inch curved 6K monitor CES Dell monitor
The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub is equipped with an IPS Black panel with a resolution of 6144×2560 pixels, a contrast ratio of 2000:1, and support for variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz.
Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini – compact smartphone with 6200 mAh battery
MSI Prestige 14, Raider 16 Max HX, Stealth 16 AI+ Shown at CES 2026
Asus show new Zenbook DUO, Zenbook A16 and A14 at CES 2026
Lenovo concepts at CES 2026
LG CLOiD – a robot for housework and smart home
Acer Predator, Nitro, and ProDesigner Monitors at CES 2026
CES 2026: Roborock introduced robot vacuum cleaner with two legs
Garmin introduces blind spot monitoring system for trucks
LG presented the ultra-thin OLED evo W6 at CES 2026