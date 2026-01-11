Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini – compact smartphone with 6200 mAh battery

Oppo has expanded its Reno15 smartphone series by preparing the release of the relatively compact Reno15 Pro Mini model. The device has a 6.32-inch OLED display, which is noticeably smaller than the screens of most modern smartphones with a diagonal of 6.7-6.8 inches, although formally the model still does not belong to ultra-compact.

Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini is equipped with a screen with FHD + resolution and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Gorilla Glass 7i is responsible for protecting the screen. The smartphone is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, and buyers are offered versions with 12 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 256 or 512 GB.

Despite its relatively small dimensions, the device has received a developed camera system. The main module is built on a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The periscope telephoto lens has a resolution of 50 MP, provides 3.5x optical zoom and is equipped with optics with an aperture of f/2.8. The ultra-wide-angle camera also uses a 50-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and autofocus support. The front camera has a resolution of 50 MP and an aperture of f/2.0.

Autonomous operation is provided by a 6200 mAh battery, which looks unusual for a smartphone of this size. Fast wired charging with a capacity of 80 W according to the SuperVOOC standard is supported.

Reno15 Pro Mini runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Other characteristics include protection against water and dust according to IP66 and IP68 standards, as well as an updated body design. The Glacier White and Crystal Pink versions feature the Ribbon Design, while the Cocoa Brown version does not. All variants feature a glass back panel with an aluminum frame.

The Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini will go on sale on January 13. The base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at around $665, while the 512GB model is priced at around $725.