Oppo Reno14 smartphone will be cost UAH 25,000. Oppo Watch X as a gift15.08.25
Pre-orders for the new Oppo Reno14 smartphone series are open in Ukraine from August 13 to 24, 2025. Participants in the promotion will be able to purchase Reno14 5G (12+256 GB) for UAH 30,000 or Reno14 FS 5G (12+512 GB) for UAH 25,000 and receive an Oppo Watch X smartwatch as a gift.
Both Oppo Reno14 models are equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, 12 GB of RAM and have IP69 body protection.
Oppo Reno14 5G received a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1256 × 2760 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, as well as 80 W fast charging. The camera unit consists of a 50 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module.
Oppo Reno14 FS 5G is built on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display (1080 × 2372, 120 Hz) and 45 W charging. The camera system includes a 50 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide module, and a 2 MP macro lens.
Both models support 5G, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, and eSIM. Reno14 FS will be available in Emerald Green and Pearlescent Blue, while Reno14 will be available in Emerald Green and Pearlescent White.
You can pre-order on the websites oppoua.com, Comfy, Citrus, Foxtrot, Allo, KTS, Epicenter, and other official partners.
