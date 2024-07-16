Oppo Reno 12 FS 5G smartphone with 120 Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 6300, 5000 mAh battery and 45 W charging costs UAH 17,999

The Oppo company presented in Ukraine a new smartphone from the Reno line, the OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G model. This gadget is water and shock resistant and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports 10-bit colors and has a built-in fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, combined with 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 512 GB of built-in storage (UFS 2.2). The battery of the device has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports fast charging with a power of 45 W. For shooting, OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G offers a 32 MP front camera and a main camera with three modules: 50, 8 and 2 MP.

The smartphone supports Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and microSD slot. Out of the box, the device comes with Android 14 operating system and ColorOS interface. The smartphone also supports GenAI with various functions.

OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G is already available for purchase in Ukraine at a price of UAH 17,999. Two color options are available: Amber Orange and Olive Green. Buyers who purchased the new product from July 16 to July 28 will receive 6 months of screen protection as a gift.