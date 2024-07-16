Oppo Reno 12 FS 5G smartphone with 120 Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 6300, 5000 mAh battery and 45 W charging costs UAH 17,99916.07.24
The Oppo company presented in Ukraine a new smartphone from the Reno line, the OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G model. This gadget is water and shock resistant and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports 10-bit colors and has a built-in fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, combined with 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 512 GB of built-in storage (UFS 2.2). The battery of the device has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports fast charging with a power of 45 W. For shooting, OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G offers a 32 MP front camera and a main camera with three modules: 50, 8 and 2 MP.
The smartphone supports Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and microSD slot. Out of the box, the device comes with Android 14 operating system and ColorOS interface. The smartphone also supports GenAI with various functions.
OPPO Reno 12 FS 5G is already available for purchase in Ukraine at a price of UAH 17,999. Two color options are available: Amber Orange and Olive Green. Buyers who purchased the new product from July 16 to July 28 will receive 6 months of screen protection as a gift.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
Oppo Reno 12 FS 5G smartphone with 120 Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 6300, 5000 mAh battery and 45 W charging costs UAH 17,999MediaTek Oppo smartphone
The Oppo Reno 12 FS 5G smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, combined with 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 512 GB of built-in storage
Minisforum AtomMan G7 Pt mini PC with AMD Advantage certification costs $1199AMD computer
The Hong Kong company Minisforum is ready to offer gamers the AtomMan G7 Pt mini-computer, which is the most productive device in the manufacturer’s range and the first compact PC to pass the AMD Advantage certification