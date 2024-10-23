Oppo ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 is presented

Oppo presented a new version of the ColorOS 15 interface, based on Android 15, before the release of the flagship Find X8 line. The update includes a new design with redesigned icons, dynamic lighting effects, and elements that reflect natural lighting and shadows. Aurora and Tidal Engine technologies ensure smooth and responsive animations, improving the performance of transitions between applications.

ColorOS 15 is optimized at the system level, resulting in 18% improved app responsiveness and 26% faster installation. An important change was the separation of the message curtain and the control center, which simplifies access to the main functions.

Artificial intelligence will play a significant role in the update. The XiaoBu assistant allows you to have natural conversations and perform contextual requests on any screen. Image processing capabilities have also been improved, including object removal, blurring and zooming. The note-taking app can now automatically format and summarize notes, and the voice recorder can transcribe and summarize notes.

ColorOS 15 will be installed on the Find X8 and OnePlus 13 smartphones in China, and the update for other models will start in November.