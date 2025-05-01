Oppo A5 Pro with MIL-STD protection and 5,800 mAh battery costs 8,500 UAH in Ukraine

In Ukraine, sales of the budget smartphone Oppo A5 Pro have started, which attracts attention with its advanced protection capabilities. The device has IP69, IP68 and IP66 certification. The smartphone even supports shooting underwater.

Oppo A5 Pro received a 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1604×720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 1000 nits. The screen supports gloved control thanks to Glove Touch technology.

Among the technical specifications are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 processor (4G), 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB of UFS 2.2 standard. Installation of a memory card is supported.

The main camera of the smartphone consists of two modules: a 50 MP main one with autofocus and an aperture of f/1.8, as well as an additional 2 MP portrait camera. The 8 MP front camera is located in a round cutout of the display.

The model is equipped with a 5800 mAh battery and supports 45 W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Compatibility with PD protocols is also claimed. According to the manufacturer, charging to 30% takes 19 minutes. There are built-in stereo speakers.

The smartphone runs ColorOS 15 and includes a set of functions based on artificial intelligence. GameBoost optimizes the frame rate for stable gameplay, BeaconLink and Signal Enhancement II are aimed at maintaining communication, and the LivePhoto function allows you to record one and a half seconds before and after the shot – a first for this segment. Additional AI-based tools allow you to edit photos, remove glare, increase clarity, reduce blur and cut out objects.

Oppo A5 Pro is presented in two colors: “Chocolate Mocha” (Mocha Brown) and “Olive Green” (Olive Green). The case thickness is 7.76 mm for Mocha Brown and 7.86 mm for Olive Green, the weight is 194 g and 195 g, respectively.

The cost of the 8+128 GB version is 8499 UAH, and the modification with 8+256 GB will cost 9299 UAH.