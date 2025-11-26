OpenAI officially launches group chats in ChatGPT for all users

OpenAI has announced the global rollout of group chats in ChatGPT, a feature the company has previously tested in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. It will soon be available to all users, regardless of their Free, Go, Plus, or Pro plan.

What the feature does

The ability to create shared chats and invite up to 20 participants via a link.

You can connect either through an existing ChatGPT account or by registering a new one.

Participants can formulate ChatGPT queries together and interact with each other’s messages.

OpenAI emphasizes that the content of group chats is not stored in ChatGPT’s memory, and any participant (except the author) can remove others from the conversation.

Technology

In group chats, ChatGPT uses GPT-5.1 Auto, which automatically selects the best model depending on the content of the request and the user’s tariff plan.

Recall that GPT-5.1 has two operating modes – Instant and Thinking, which allows you to increase the accuracy of instructions and expand the possibilities of customizing the model’s personality.