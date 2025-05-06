Onyx Boox Tab X C – tablet with 13.3-inch E Ink display06.05.25
Onyx Boox has announced the release of a new device — Tab X C, a tablet with a 13.3-inch color screen based on E Ink Kaleido 3 technology. This is the first manufacturer in the line with such a large display with color support.
The device is primarily aimed at professional use: working with documents, PDF files, texts and notes. Support for color output makes it possible to create handwritten notes and edits in a rich palette, which expands the scope of the tablet beyond ordinary reading.
The model is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in memory. There is no support for memory cards. Android 13 is used as the operating system, access to Google Play is open, which allows you to install third-party applications. The display resolution is 3200×2400 pixels in monochrome mode and 1600×1200 in color, with a density of 300 and 150 ppi, respectively.
The tablet received support for the InkSpire stylus, a distinctive feature of which was the ability to charge – unlike the passive Wacom solutions used previously. Other features include backlighting with adjustable color temperature, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 modules, a USB-C port with OTG, built-in speakers and a microphone. A 5500 mAh battery is responsible for power.
The thickness of the device is 5.3 mm, and the weight is 625 grams. In the USA, the price of the new product is announced at $819, in Europe – €759. In addition, a case with a keyboard is offered with the tablet.
