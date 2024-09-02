Onyx Boox Go 6 e-book with E Ink screen and Android OS costs $14902.09.24
Onyx announced the new Boox Go 6 e-book, which is equipped with a 6-inch E Ink Carta 1300 display with a resolution of 1448 1072 pixels (300 ppi). The screen of the device supports adjustable brightness, as well as light and dark modes, which makes reading comfortable in any lighting conditions.
The Onyx Boox Go 6 eBook runs Android 12. Onyx promises to support the device for over three years, ensuring long-term relevance and updates.
An octa-core processor paired with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in memory is installed. A microSD card slot is provided for memory expansion. In addition, the manufacturer provides 10 GB of cloud storage.
The e-book supports up to 26 digital formats, including PDF, EPUB, EPUB3, AZW3, MOBI, DOCX, PPT and HTML. Also, Boox Go 6 can play audio files in MP3 and WAV formats, which expands the possibilities of using the device.
The 1500 mAh battery is charged via USB-C port, providing long battery life. Bluetooth 5.0 support allows you to connect wireless devices such as headphones and speakers.
Boox Go 6 is now available for purchase at a price of $149, offering users a powerful and versatile tool for reading and listening to content.
