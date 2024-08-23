OnePlus Buds Pro 3 headphones received adaptive noise cancellation and settings from Dynaudio

OnePlus has unveiled its new flagship TWS headphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The main improvement over the previous model is the use of a dual DAC that splits the bass and treble processing between two speakers: 11mm for bass and 6mm for treble. Also, the woofer now has two magnets, which improves sound quality.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are equipped with ANC adaptive noise cancellation technology, which adjusts the level of noise suppression up to 50 dB, which is higher than the previous model. Each earbud has three microphones and a Voice Pick Up bone sensor for improved call quality.

Other features of the headphones include Bluetooth 5.4 support, IP55 water and dust protection, spatial audio technology, and up to 43 hours of battery life with a charging case. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available in two colors: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance, and are on sale now for $180/€200/£200.

OnePlus announced new completely wireless headphones called OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The in-ear headphones are equipped with 12.4 mm drivers, support Bluetooth 5.4 and SBC/AAC codecs. They also offer up to 49 dB of active noise reduction and are IP55 water and sweat resistant.

The headphone case is equipped with a 440 mAh battery, which allows the headphones to work for up to 44 hours on a single charge. There are two color versions to choose from: Starry Black and Soft Jade. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are already available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website at a price of $80.