OnePlus 13s smartphone get Snapdragon 8 Elite and Sony cameras09.06.25
OnePlus has opened pre-orders for the new compact flagship OnePlus 13s — the international version of the OnePlus 13T smartphone, which previously debuted on the Chinese market.
OnePlus 13s Key Features
In terms of its parameters, the OnePlus 13s is almost identical to the original 13T, but with one noticeable difference — a reduced battery capacity: 5850 mAh versus 6200 mAh in the Chinese model.
The smartphone is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6.32-inch LTPO display with a resolution of 2640 × 1216 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The main camera is built on a Sony LYT-700 sensor, and the telephoto lens with 2x zoom uses a Samsung JN5 module.
The OnePlus 13s is currently available for pre-order on Indian online platforms, including Amazon. The recommended price is around $640, converted from Rs. As a bonus, the first buyers will receive OnePlus Nord Buds 3 headphones as a gift.
The smartphone is available in three colors:
- Green Silk — exclusive to the Indian market,
- Black Velvet,
- Pink Satin.
The Green and Pink variants feature a new Velvet Glass coating designed to improve the tactile experience when using the device.
OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 13T, a compact flagship with an emphasis on battery life. The new product has a 6260 mAh battery, which is larger than most modern flagships, including even the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. This increase is achieved through the use of silicon-carbon technology, which allows for increased energy density without increasing the size of the device.
Despite the capacious battery, the smartphone remains relatively light — 185 g — and compact: the 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display is slightly larger than the base models from Apple and Samsung, but half an inch smaller than the standard OnePlus 13. The screen supports a resolution of 2640×1216 pixels, a refresh rate of 1–120 Hz, Dolby Vision and HDR.
The hardware platform includes the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal memory. The camera unit is represented by two 50-megapixel modules: the main one with OIS and a telephoto one with 2x zoom, and the front camera is 16 MP. A distinctive feature of the OnePlus 13T is the new customizable Shortcut Key button, which has replaced the usual sound mode slider. It can launch applications, take screenshots or activate AI functions.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Ajax IndoorCam is a camera for indoor video surveillance. It is a universal solution for home and office, bordering between the home and professional segments. Let us tell you more
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
OnePlus 13s smartphone get Snapdragon 8 Elite and Sony cameras OnePlus Qualcomm smartphone Sony
OnePlus has opened pre-orders for the new compact flagship OnePlus 13s, the international version of the OnePlus 13T smartphone, which previously debuted on the Chinese market.
92% of graphics cards sold in Q1 2025 were manufactured by Nvidia Nvidia statistics videocard
Nvidia, as before, maintains its leadership and has even strengthened its dominance. At the same time, AMD’s position weakened: its share fell to 8%, and Intel practically disappeared from the market
OnePlus 13s smartphone get Snapdragon 8 Elite and Sony cameras
92% of graphics cards sold in Q1 2025 were manufactured by Nvidia
Volvo released smart seatbelt
North Korean smartphones replace addressing as comrade and take screenshot every 5 minutes
ChatGPT received integration with Google Drive and Dropbox
Microsoft will add a separate device reset button to Windows
New Nissan Leaf in its 3rd generation transform into crossover
Lenovo C55 compact digital camera supports 4K recording
Adobe Photoshop is now available on Android
Samsung will delete inactive accounts on July 31, 2025