OnePlus 13s smartphone get Snapdragon 8 Elite and Sony cameras

OnePlus has opened pre-orders for the new compact flagship OnePlus 13s — the international version of the OnePlus 13T smartphone, which previously debuted on the Chinese market.

OnePlus 13s Key Features

In terms of its parameters, the OnePlus 13s is almost identical to the original 13T, but with one noticeable difference — a reduced battery capacity: 5850 mAh versus 6200 mAh in the Chinese model.

The smartphone is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6.32-inch LTPO display with a resolution of 2640 × 1216 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The main camera is built on a Sony LYT-700 sensor, and the telephoto lens with 2x zoom uses a Samsung JN5 module.

The OnePlus 13s is currently available for pre-order on Indian online platforms, including Amazon. The recommended price is around $640, converted from Rs. As a bonus, the first buyers will receive OnePlus Nord Buds 3 headphones as a gift.

The smartphone is available in three colors:

Green Silk — exclusive to the Indian market,

— exclusive to the Indian market, Black Velvet ,

, Pink Satin.

The Green and Pink variants feature a new Velvet Glass coating designed to improve the tactile experience when using the device.

OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 13T, a compact flagship with an emphasis on battery life. The new product has a 6260 mAh battery, which is larger than most modern flagships, including even the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra. This increase is achieved through the use of silicon-carbon technology, which allows for increased energy density without increasing the size of the device.

Despite the capacious battery, the smartphone remains relatively light — 185 g — and compact: the 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display is slightly larger than the base models from Apple and Samsung, but half an inch smaller than the standard OnePlus 13. The screen supports a resolution of 2640×1216 pixels, a refresh rate of 1–120 Hz, Dolby Vision and HDR.

The hardware platform includes the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal memory. The camera unit is represented by two 50-megapixel modules: the main one with OIS and a telephoto one with 2x zoom, and the front camera is 16 MP. A distinctive feature of the OnePlus 13T is the new customizable Shortcut Key button, which has replaced the usual sound mode slider. It can launch applications, take screenshots or activate AI functions.