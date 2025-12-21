NVIDIA will reduce supply of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards

According to the Chinese forum Board Channels, NVIDIA may reduce the production of GeForce RTX 50 series video cards by 30-40% in the first half of 2026. The main reason is the lack of memory, both GDDR6 and GDDR7, and components related to DDR4/DDR5.

The largest reduction, according to rumors, will affect the mass models GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, which are in stable demand among gamers and professional users.

Sources emphasize that this is a temporary adjustment of production volumes, and not a stoppage of the line. In the second half of 2026, NVIDIA may introduce updated models, including the GeForce RTX 50 Super series, which will partially relieve the tension in the market.

So far, the information is unofficial, but a potential decrease in supplies may again lead to a shortage of video cards, similar to the situation many years ago.