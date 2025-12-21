  

NVIDIA will reduce supply of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards

21.12.25

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 и RTX 5060 Ti

 

According to the Chinese forum Board Channels, NVIDIA may reduce the production of GeForce RTX 50 series video cards by 30-40% in the first half of 2026. The main reason is the lack of memory, both GDDR6 and GDDR7, and components related to DDR4/DDR5.

 

The largest reduction, according to rumors, will affect the mass models GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, which are in stable demand among gamers and professional users.

 

Sources emphasize that this is a temporary adjustment of production volumes, and not a stoppage of the line. In the second half of 2026, NVIDIA may introduce updated models, including the GeForce RTX 50 Super series, which will partially relieve the tension in the market.

 

So far, the information is unofficial, but a potential decrease in supplies may again lead to a shortage of video cards, similar to the situation many years ago.


Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

Editor's Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
best devices 2025

The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.


