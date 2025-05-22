Nvidia showed new solutions for data centers

At Computex 2025 in Taipei, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a number of updates in the field of artificial intelligence. According to Bloomberg, the company is preparing to release new equipment and opening its ecosystem to third-party manufacturers.

According to Huang, in the third quarter of 2025, the company will introduce next-generation GB300 systems – the successor to the flagship Grace Blackwell architecture, which is already being implemented by large cloud providers for processing AI workloads.

Among the key innovations is NVLink Fusion. This is a new open platform that allows you to integrate third-party central processors with Nvidia graphics accelerators.

Strategic partnerships have also been announced with a number of manufacturers – Qualcomm, Fujitsu, MediaTek, Marvell and Alchip. These companies will work on creating specialized chips that are compatible with the Nvidia ecosystem.

Interestingly, even before the exhibition began, Nvidia shares rose amid a visit by an American delegation to the Middle East. The delegation included Jensen Huang, who accompanied former US President Donald Trump.