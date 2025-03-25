Nvidia RTX Pro graphics cards get 96 GB of GDDR7 memory25.03.25
Nvidia has introduced a new line of professional RTX Pro graphics cards based on the Blackwell architecture. The series includes models for desktop systems and mobile workstations, and the flagship is the RTX Pro 6000 adapter, which will be available in three versions. The device is equipped with an increased number of computing units and a significant amount of GDDR7 video memory.
The RTX Pro 6000 is based on the Nvidia GB202 graphics processor. The card has a 512-bit memory interface and 24,064 CUDA cores. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 5090 has 21,760 of them. The video card is also equipped with 96 GB of GDDR7 memory with ECC support, while the gaming version offers 32 GB.
The basic RTX Pro 6000 modification uses a Double Flow Through cooling system and has a TDP of 600 W. The second version, Max-Q Edition, is equipped with a two-slot “turbine” cooler, operates at reduced frequencies, but consumes half the power – 300 W. The third version, Server Edition, is also designed for 600 W, but comes with a radiator adapted for server racks.
For desktop PCs, Nvidia also released the RTX Pro 4000, RTX Pro 4500 and RTX Pro 5000 models. The mobile line includes six adapters from the basic RTX Pro 500 to the top-end RTX Pro 5000.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Let’s talk about another interesting microphone for recording podcasts and vlogging. Ugreen CM769 is a budget model, let’s see how it copes with recording voice and sounds.
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Nvidia RTX Pro graphics cards get 96 GB of GDDR7 memory Nvidia videocard
Nvidia has introduced a new line of professional RTX Pro graphics cards based on the Blackwell architecture. The series includes models for desktop systems and mobile workstations, and the flagship adapter is the RTX Pro 6000
Xgimi Play 6 and Play 6e portable compact projectors are equipped with a 360-degree stabilizer projector
The Chinese company Xgimi has introduced two new portable projectors, the Play 6 and Play 6e, which combine compact design and modern technology.
Nvidia RTX Pro graphics cards get 96 GB of GDDR7 memory
Xgimi Play 6 and Play 6e portable compact projectors are equipped with a 360-degree stabilizer
Gmail on Android and iOS will get artificial intelligence
The Ayaneo Pocket S2 portable console with Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor supports ray tracing
Roborock Saros Z70 vacuum cleaner with robotic arm will cost $1899
Nvidia introduces DGX Spark and DGX Station supercomputers for working with large-scale AI models
Google Pixel 9a smartphone was unveiled earlier due to a leaks. Price – $500, sales start in April
Top Gear and Grand Tour hosts will film new car show
Xiaomi sold 200,000 electric car SU7 less than for year
Huawei introduced the Pura X, a compact smartphone with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio
Xbox 360 turns out easy to hack with USB flash drive