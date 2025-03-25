Nvidia RTX Pro graphics cards get 96 GB of GDDR7 memory

Nvidia has introduced a new line of professional RTX Pro graphics cards based on the Blackwell architecture. The series includes models for desktop systems and mobile workstations, and the flagship is the RTX Pro 6000 adapter, which will be available in three versions. The device is equipped with an increased number of computing units and a significant amount of GDDR7 video memory.

The RTX Pro 6000 is based on the Nvidia GB202 graphics processor. The card has a 512-bit memory interface and 24,064 CUDA cores. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 5090 has 21,760 of them. The video card is also equipped with 96 GB of GDDR7 memory with ECC support, while the gaming version offers 32 GB.

The basic RTX Pro 6000 modification uses a Double Flow Through cooling system and has a TDP of 600 W. The second version, Max-Q Edition, is equipped with a two-slot “turbine” cooler, operates at reduced frequencies, but consumes half the power – 300 W. The third version, Server Edition, is also designed for 600 W, but comes with a radiator adapted for server racks.

For desktop PCs, Nvidia also released the RTX Pro 4000, RTX Pro 4500 and RTX Pro 5000 models. The mobile line includes six adapters from the basic RTX Pro 500 to the top-end RTX Pro 5000.