NVIDIA is introducing restrictions for all GeForce Now users

NVIDIA will start imposing a 100-hour monthly limit on GeForce Now for all paid users next month. Previously, this restriction, introduced in January 2025, only applied to new subscribers, but from January 1, 2026 it will also apply to existing service customers. This is reported by Tech Spot.

NVIDIA explains the decision by the desire to maintain stable operation of the platform, high streaming speeds and minimal queues for users without changing the subscription price. Within all paid tariffs, the basic 100 hours are included by default, but if the established limit is exceeded, users will have to pay for additional time.

For the Performance tariff, the cost of which is $ 9.99 per month, a package of additional 15 hours will cost $ 2.99. Owners of the Ultimate subscription will pay $ 5.99 for a similar extension of the limit. The free GeForce Now version officially has no monthly hour limit, but it comes with hourly gaming sessions, slower servers, and longer queue times.

A Reddit user named appleroyales did his own calculations and showed how the costs change depending on the daily time spent playing games. When playing for about three hours a day, the total time per month is about 91 hours, which fits within the established limit. However, at four hours a day, or about 122 hours a month, the actual cost of the subscription increases to $15.97 for the Performance plan and $31.97 for the Ultimate plan.

If a user plays for five hours a day, the monthly costs increase to $21.95 for Performance and $43.95 for Ultimate. For six hours of play per day, this amount reaches $27.93 and $55.93, respectively. In terms of annual costs, an active Ultimate subscriber can spend about $671, and over a five-year period, the amount will exceed $2,600, which is comparable to the price of a powerful gaming computer.

NVIDIA emphasizes that the changes will affect only a small part of the service’s audience. According to the company, only about 6% of users spend more than 100 hours per month on GeForce Now on average. However, the calculations shown above show that for the most active players, cloud gaming under such conditions quickly loses its financial attractiveness.