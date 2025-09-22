NVIDIA invests $5 billion in Intel22.09.25
NVIDIA and Intel announced a strategic partnership that will develop multiple generations of products for data centers and personal computers. The focus will be on combining NVIDIA NVLink technology with the x86 ecosystem, which, according to the companies, should provide customers with more advanced solutions.
As part of the agreement, NVIDIA will invest $5 billion in Intel common stock at a price of $23.28 per share. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
The collaboration involves the joint development of specialized x86 processors for data centers that will be integrated into NVIDIA AI platforms. For the PC segment, Intel will produce x86 systems-on-a-chip (SoC) with integrated NVIDIA RTX graphics processors. These solutions should enable the launch of powerful CPUs and GPUs in a single form factor for different categories of computers.
“This historic partnership combines NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing with Intel processors and the broad x86 ecosystem. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for a new era of computing,” said NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.
Recall that in late August 2025, the US government also received a 10% stake in Intel. The package was paid for with $8.9 billion in grants allocated to the company under the Chips Act 2022, passed under the Joe Biden administration.
